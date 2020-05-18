My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Betty L. Rowe, 82, lifelong resident of Willard, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 26, 1938 to the late Robert and Lavinia (Patrick) Kilgore.
Serving the Lord was Betty's passion in life. A preacher's wife, her and her husband, Pastor Fred H. Rowe Sr., founded Faith Builder's Church in Willard. She dedicated her life to the church and her amazing voice was a special part of the worship services. Outside of the church, Betty enjoyed camping, getting together with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Randy (Lora) Rowe, Karen (Aaron) Kerby, Stevie (Lynn) Rowe and Pastor Fred A. (Sharon) Rowe Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, Kizer Kilgore, Billy (Lois) Kilgore and James (Jan) Kilgore; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Roberta Montgomery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Fred H. Rowe Sr., whom she married on January 12, 1957; son, Ricky Rowe; grandson, Nathan Rowe; daughter-in-law, Michelle Rowe; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Due to the current pandemic, family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to celebrate Betty's life on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Pastor Irve Bradley from Hamlit, Indiana will be officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Builder's Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 18, 2020.