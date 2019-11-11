Home

Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
Betty M. (Murr) Figulin


1920 - 2019
Betty M. (Murr) Figulin Obituary
Betty M. (nee Murr) Fingulin, 99, of New London died on November 1, 2019. She was born in New London, on February 29, 1920 to the late James and Mary (nee Schafer) Murr.
Betty is survived by four half siblings, Kathy, Jim, Richard and Floyd; several nieces, nephews and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Fingulin; son, George Fingulin Jr.; infant daughter, Constance Ann Fingulin; siblings, John, Jay, Dewey, Herald, Marie, Mabel, Marjorie and several half siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Eastman Funeral Home, 200 West Main St. New London, OH. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
