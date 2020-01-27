|
|
Beverly J. Brown, age 87, of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Willard. She was born on May 5, 1932 in Willard, Ohio to James and Dorothy (Burras) Noble. Upon graduating from Willard High School in 1949, Beverly worked as a beautician after graduating from beauty school. When MTD opened in Willard, she was one of the first office personnel and had worked there for many years before retiring from MTD in Shelby. Beverly was an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church and a member and volunteer of North Fairfield Historical Society. She enjoyed going to garage sales, working in the yard and attending grandchildren's activities.
She is survived by her husband, Herbert "Biz" Brown, whom she married on August 19, 1951; daughter, Karen Shellhammer of Willard; son, Ken (Linda) Brown of Willard; five grandchildren, Christopher (Angelica) Shellhammer of Willard, Corey Shellhammer of Willard, Kimberly (Angelo) Velotta of Mentor, OH; Lauren Brown of Willard and Hannah Brown of Manhattan, NY; and two great grandchildren, Eliot and Olivia Shellhammer of Willard.
Calling hours will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio from 3:00 - 7:00 PM and also on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 108 W. Maple St, Willard, Ohio where her funeral service will be on Saturday at 11:00 AM with Pastor Theresa Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Willard, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jan. 27, 2020