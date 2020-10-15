Beverly J. Knueppel, age 82, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Fireland's Regional Medical Center, in Sandusky. She was born on February 13, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Carl and Evelyn (Gerlach) Penz.
Beverly was very involved in the Willard community. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Willard, where she was part of the finance committee, Trinity's Table, church choir, the church hand bells, and was a member of 21st Century Club and Bridge Club. She enjoyed volunteering at numerous organizations, a few being, Habitat for Humanity, the American Red Cross, Mercy Willard Hospital, and worked for the election board. Beverly loved to golf and travel; she had traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Germany, and absolutely loved it. She really enjoyed going to the theatre with her friends to watch Broadway shows. Family was very important to Beverly; she loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them at their sports and school events.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Diane (Brian) Merk, Beth Knueppel (Tom Long), and Brian (Chris) Knueppel; grandchildren, Nathan and Justin Knueppel and Megan Merk; and a brother, Robert (Char) Penz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Robert Knueppel, whom she married on June 19, 1959.
Family and friends may gather at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., while a graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard, with Pastor Janet Wittenmyer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross or Willard Mercy Hospital. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.