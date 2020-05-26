Beverly Kay Roberts
1956 - 2020
Beverly Kay Roberts, 64, of Greenwich, died on May 23, 2020 at Cleveland Metro Health Hospital.  She was born on March 30, 1956 to the late Kenneth and Phyllis (Pine) Roberts.  Bev graduated from Mapleton High School.
She worked for and retired from Pepperidge Farm after many years of service.  Bev loved her family and cherished her grandchildren and great grandson. 
Survivors include her daughter, Stephanie Roberts; grandchildren, Cheyenne Reeder and Garrett Weisman; great grandson, Landyn; siblings, Gary Roberts, Dale (Jan) Roberts, Eric Roberts and Karla (Jimmy) Stidam.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, David Roberts and companion, Larry Keysor. 
An outdoor graveside visitation is planned for Thursday, May 28, 2020 from noon until the time of the 1 pm service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Greenwich.  Visitors are reminded to adhere to all COVID-19 mass gathering restrictions, practice social distancing and wear a mask when distancing is difficult.  Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Willard Times Junction from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
Eastman Funeral Home - Greenwich
49 West Main Street
Greenwich, OH 44837
(419) 752-2603
