Bill Knapp, 79, of New London lost his hard fought battle with COVID-19 Sunday March 29 at the Cleveland Clinic.
Bill was born Nov. 13, 1940 in New London to Lyle and Katy Knapp. He graduated with the class of 1958 from New London High School. He married his high school sweetheart Ju-de, purchased the old family farm (The Old Brick House), raised his family and lived his whole life in New London.
Bill retired from Ford Motor Company in Lorain after 35 years.
In addition to being a hard worker, Bill was an outdoorsman who enjoyed nature, riding horses, traveling and playing the guitar. He liked spending time building things in his Wood Shop with his favorite apprentice, grandson Erik.
But while Bill's hobbies were varied, he also filled his life with family and friends.
There was always a good reason to get together. He was a member of the New London JayCees's and active with both area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. He was an advisor to Rocking H 4-H club and a member of New London Park Board. As a sports enthusiast, he also spent over 20 years being a track official for area schools and special events.
As he grew older, Bill devoted more time to his community.
Following his retirement, Bill delivered Meals on Wheels for many years. For the last 20 years, he served on the Huron County Health Board, most recently as President of the Board.
Bill is survived by and will be dearly missed by his brother, Herb (Janet) Knapp of Texas; and his daughters, Brenda Knapp-Sole (Frank) of Poland, Sheri Knapp Gavalya (Ron) of North Royalton, and Pamela Knapp Shinn (Robert) of Pleasant City. He also leaves his nephews, Robert (Donna) Coffin, and Michael J. Knapp; niece Christie D. Meldrum (Greg) and family; grandchildren, Erik L.K. Kreul (Stephen Whinnie), Roman J. Gavalya, Victoria M. Gavalya, Terann A. Sole; and step-grandchildren, Jacob Miller, Sarah A. Sole and Julie Sole-Granchie (Bob).
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ju-de; his parents, Lyle and Katy Knapp; his sister, Mary Ann Fairchild; and son in law Stephen M. Kreul.
The Knapp family would thank our family and friends for all the support and prayers we have received over the past few weeks.
We would also like to extend our thanks and prayers for safety to all healthcare workers on the frontlines. We will continue to keep all these brave soldiers and their families in our prayers.
In memory of Bill the family suggests that everyone continue to support their favorite charities especially those helping with the COVID19 pandemic
Due to the current Ohio statewide stay at home order we are unable to have a memorial service at this time. One will be scheduled at a later date. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
Published in New London Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020