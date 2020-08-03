Blake Olney

Blake Evan Olney, age 21, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Findlay, Ohio.
Born February 11, 1999 in Akron to Keith Douglas and Sarah Lee (Haughawout) Olney, he was a Shelby resident for the past eight years. Blake was a 2018 graduate of Shelby High School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He enjoyed doing home improvement projects, listening to music and swimming which he did competitively on the swim team through his time in high school. Blake loved his son and cherished their time together.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Conner Evan Olney of Shelby; sister Burgundy Marie Olney of Heath, OH; maternal grandparents Ben and Sandra Haughawout of Milan, OH; paternal grandmother Virginia Olney of Lancaster, OH; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Craig Olney.
Friends may call the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Graveside services will be held following at 12:30 PM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment held in the Little London Cemetery in Shelby.
It is requested that those visiting, please be brief, practice appropriate social distancing and wear a mask. Those who have been experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, please feel free to pay respects via mail or online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the form of donation to his son, Conner Olney, through your local US Bank.
