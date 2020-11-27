1/1
Bobby Jean Patton
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Jean Patton, 79, of New London, passed away November 24, 2020 at Metro Hospital, Cleveland. He was born July 6, 1941 in Eastern, Kentucky, son of the late Andrew "Jack" and Dollie (Harvey) Patton. Bobby moved to New London in 1952 where he attended New London schools. He worked for the New London Police Dept. in the late 1960's. Bobby was a member of the New London Council in the late 1970's. He worked for Nickles Bakery in New London for several years. One of his favorite past times was flea marketing, where he loved to socialize. Bobby never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby J. (Spurlock) Patton; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Pence of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Lutresa (Jeff) Hohler of Norwalk; sons, David (Cheryl) Patton of Leesville, South Carolina and Donald (Kolleen) Patton of Nova; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; his siblings, Goldie Goble, J.B. (Connie) Patton, Lawrence "Dan" (Mary) Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jack Patton, Jr. and Gary Patton.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, 2508 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New London Record from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eastman Funeral Home - New London

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved