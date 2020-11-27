Bobby Jean Patton, 79, of New London, passed away November 24, 2020 at Metro Hospital, Cleveland. He was born July 6, 1941 in Eastern, Kentucky, son of the late Andrew "Jack" and Dollie (Harvey) Patton. Bobby moved to New London in 1952 where he attended New London schools. He worked for the New London Police Dept. in the late 1960's. Bobby was a member of the New London Council in the late 1970's. He worked for Nickles Bakery in New London for several years. One of his favorite past times was flea marketing, where he loved to socialize. Bobby never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He loved and enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruby J. (Spurlock) Patton; daughters, Brenda (Rick) Pence of Parkersburg, W.Va. and Lutresa (Jeff) Hohler of Norwalk; sons, David (Cheryl) Patton of Leesville, South Carolina and Donald (Kolleen) Patton of Nova; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way; his siblings, Goldie Goble, J.B. (Connie) Patton, Lawrence "Dan" (Mary) Patton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Jack Patton, Jr. and Gary Patton.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2508 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com