On November 17, 2020, after a short illness, Bonnie (Sutherland) Hunter of Greenwich was called home to the God she loved for nearly 90 years. Born Feb. 22, 1931, Bonnie grew up in Ruggles, OH, where she enjoyed helping her brother with the farm work. She graduated from Ruggles High School in 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University for two years until she married Clark Hunter on Nov. 23, 1951. She was a South Central music and substitute teacher for 36 years. A long-time member of The Ripley Church, she directed the choir there for over 60 years, and then joined the choir as a singer. Directing the Red Cross Bloodmobile in Greenwich for over 26 years was a particular passion for Bonnie. Along the way she became a 16-gallon blood donor. Another passion of Bonnie's was the Cleveland Indians baseball team, and she passed on that love to her children and grandchildren. Even as this past season ended, she was officially score-keeping as she watched the games. Playing games – ANY games – with her children and grandchildren was a highlight for all. Also, music in any form played a huge role in her life. She played piano and taught piano lessons, and enjoyed singing with her sisters and her family. She also played saxophone and was part of a dance band with her husband, Clark (the drummer!). Mowing lawn was a favorite activity of Bonnie's even after it became harder for her to walk on her own power. "Grandma's applesauce and sugar cookies" were a staple in Bonnie's kitchen.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother and her two sisters. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Clark, and four children: Denise (Randy) Richard, Diane (Jim) Sheets, Angie Hunter, all of Greenwich, and Jim (Karen) Hunter, of Cincinnati. 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way) round out the Hunter family tribe.
At her request, Bonnie's body was donated to The Ohio State Medical School. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. However, calling hours will be held this Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2-5, at The Ripley Church, Edwards Rd., Greenwich. The family requests that all friends and family please wear masks and observe social distancing during these hours. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributions to: Stein Hospice Care Center, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; The Ripley Church; or any other charity of your choice
