I have such wonderful memories of the summers I spent in Greenwich with my grandparents (grandpa and grandma jo.... who was her mother). This was back in the 60's and 70's. They introduced me to the Hunter family and we certainly played many games there... including around the table ping pong. Have never played it since. Loved the whole Hunter family and they always made me feel so welcome. Peace be with you all.

Liz Vroman

Friend