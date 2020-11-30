Bonnie J. Tyras, 84, of Rochester, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. She was born July 23, 1936 in Wheeling, West Virginia, daughter of the late Earl and Lavonda G. (Hooker) Cole. Bonnie was a homemaker. She was a member of the Rochester Baptist Church. Bonnie enjoyed working outside, baking and cooking. Her family was her top priority.
She is survived by her children, Debra E. Magyar of Stryker, Ohio and Brian (Amanda) Tyras of Rochester; 6 grandchildren, Krissy Magyar, Samantha Nightengale, Katie, Brian, Stetson and Alana Tyras; 9 great grandchildren, Chance Magyar, Hayden and Zoey Nightengale, Tristan and Kimber Howell, Jaxson, Wyatt and Faedra Tyras and Ava Hall; her brother, Carl Cole of Orwell, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Tyras, Sr., her son, Robert J. Tyras, Jr. and 4 sisters and brothers.
Private graveside services at the Rochester Cemetery will be held.