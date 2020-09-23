Bonnie Jean Laferty of Norwalk ended her life journey Sept 21, 2020 with her children by her side. At the time of her death she was a resident of Crestwood Care Center of Shelby, Ohio.
She was the only daughter born to the late Walter and Emma Jean Skok, March 18, 1939 on a dairy farm in Nova, OH and was preceded in death by her brother Walter Skok Jr. Bonnie graduated from New London High School in 1957.
Bonnie was twice married and spent almost entirety of her life in Ashland and Huron County in Ohio. She spent time living and working in Nova, New London, Willard, Plymouth and Norwalk except for a brief move to West Palm Beach Florida in 1989. She returned less than a year later to her familiar roots in the Norwalk area. She is survived by 4 children: Kim Bonner, of Clarksville TN; Ann Hopkins of Monroeville OH, Richard Hopkins of Norwalk, OH and Tanya Walker of Crossville TN. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Bonnie had a soft spot in her heart for almost all living creatures except perhaps mice and spiders. In her later years her Shih tzu, Sissy was the love of her life, a fixture by her side and on her lap. She loved to garden both vegetables and flowers and even though she lived in an apartment she always found a place to grow and nurture plants. Ultimately this became container gardening but she always kept an eye for spots in the landscape that she might plant something more even if it was perhaps not completely in line with the rules. It would be accurate to say that she got a little competitive over the size and earliness of her Big-Boy tomatoes with other growers around her. If she didn't see it with her own eyes or there wasn't a picture, it didn't happen.
No services are planned. Eastman Funeral Home, New London, OH assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781