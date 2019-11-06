Home

Bonnie Williston Obituary
Bonnie J. Williston, age 91, a lifelong Shelby resident, died Tuesday night, November 5, 2019 at Crystal Care Center in Mansfield.


Bonnie was born January 23, 1928 in Shelby to the late Albert R. and Lillian M. (Remmy) Hartz. She was a graduate of Shelby High School and was a former employee of Wilkins Air Force Depot and American Tower Company, both in Shelby, and had also been an Avon representative. Even though Bonnie worked outside of the home, her primary job, which she loved, was being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed being a homemaker and made certain to teach her grandchildren, especially Heather and Kay whom she raised, the importance of caring for each other and talents like sewing and baking. Her family was always first and serving God with great faith was a priority. She was a lifelong member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby.



Survivors include 2 sons: Robert W. (Cynthiana) Williston, III of Shelby and John Dennis Williston of Texas; 6 grandchildren, including: Heather Knipp; Kristy Ferguson, John Dennis Williston, Jr., Michael Williston, and Robert W. Williston, IV; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister: Patricia Montgomery of Plymouth; and other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Robert W. Williston, Jr. on September 14, 1994; a granddaughter: Doreen Kay Roose; and her siblings: Albert J. Hartz, George M. Hartz, C. Dean Hartz, Edwin M. Hartz, and Mary Steel.



Family and friends are welcome on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11 am-1 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby, where funeral services will immediately follow at 1 pm. Pastor William Cantlebarry will officiate the services with burial following in Little London Cemetery on the corner of Plymouth Springmill Road and Smiley Avenue, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, Shelby and left in care of the funeral home.



To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.PenwellTurner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
