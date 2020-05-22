Brandon Sutter
1985 - 2020
Brandon E. James Sutter, 35, died unexpectedly May 18, 2020, at 12:25am at Ohio State University East Hospital, Columbus.

He was born February 14, 1985, in Shelby, OH to Bradly J. and Kelly R. (Phelps) Sutter.

Brandon is survived by his twin children Alexander James and Jocelyn Renee Sutter, of Columbus; his father and step-mother Brad (Kathy) Sutter, South Salem; his mother and step-father Kelly (Joseph) Phelps-Marino, of Bradenton, FL; his brother Dustin (Ashley) Sutter, of Taylorsville, KY; his step-sister Jessica Mayer, of Fairview, TN; maternal grandfather Kenneth Phelps; paternal grandfather Jim (Linda) Sutter; paternal grandmother Carol Sutter, all of Shelby, OH; aunts: Karen Bonnett, Lisa Phelps, Kim Sutter; an uncle Shannon Sutter; cousins: Jared (Zolo) Contrascere, Brittany Contrascere, Colin Phelps, Colton (Krista) Dull, Kristen (Tyler) Grove, Connor (Shelbi) Dull, Taylor (Brandon) Smith, Morgan Sutter, Parker Sutter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Gloria Jean Phelps; and his uncle Kenneth Phelps.

Brandon was a 2003 graduate of Unioto High School, where he played soccer and baseball. He enjoyed working on and fixing computers, gaming and watching MLS soccer. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his twins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1pm June 6, at 4536 Plymouth-Springmill Rd., Shelby, OH 44875. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a trust established for his twins. Checks can be written to Jocelyn or Alexander Sutter and delivered or sent to 5/3 Bank 128 W Main St, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

Published in Shelby Daily Globe from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
his father's home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 20, 2020
Brandon was blessed with a wonderful family and two beautiful kids! Be at peace with God Brandon! Praying for the family he left behind.
Diana Blevins
Friend
