Brenda Kay (Moser) Corkins, 60, of Greenwich, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born January 6, 1960 to Robert and Helen (Diebert) Moser, Sr. Brenda was very athletic and played softball and basketball during her time at South Central Schools. She lived in Upper Sandusky for many years before returning to Greenwich.
A true entrepreneur, Brenda was involved in many business ventures through the years, including owning East of Chicago pizza franchises in Upper Sandusky, Carey and Sycamore. Most recently, Brenda served as the manager of Advanced America in Willard.
Brenda was a proud cancer survivor; she beat small cell lung cancer in 2016. A huge sports fan, Brenda enjoyed cheering on her beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers. She also loved watching her grandsons play sports.
Survivors include her husband of 13 years, Matthew Corkins; daughter, Kari (Alan) Higgs Dann, of Greenwich; son, Tyler Corshler; 3 grandchildren, Parker, Owen and Josie and her dog, Abby. Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Gary Lee Grosscup, Danny Moser, Diania Dye, Robert Moser, Jr., and Karen Moser.
A graveside service will be held at Edward Grove Cemetery on Sunday, August 2nd at 2 p.m. in accordance with COVID guidelines. Memorial donations may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements were entrusted to Eastman Funeral Home, Greenwich and condolences for Brenda's family can be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.