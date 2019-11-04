|
|
Camilee V. Holbrook, 85, of Ontario, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby, Ohio. She was born on March 7, 1934 in Marlington, West Virginia to the late Evert C. and Della (Dilly) Kemper. Camilee was a sales associate for Macy's.
A graveside service for Camilee will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lantz Cemetery in Mansfield, Ohio with Joe Gibson officiating. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 4, 2019