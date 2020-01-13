|
Carl D. Crabbs, 72, of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 20, 1947 to the late Charles A. and Georgia E. (Meek) Crabbs in New London, Ohio and was a lifelong area resident. Carl graduated from New London High School in 1965 and volunteered to serve his country in the United States Army where he was in the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam. During his service Carl also traveled to Japan and Korea and earned 2 Purple Heart Medals.
After returning from Vietnam, Carl worked for Hubbard Construction and the State Liquor store, both in Norwalk, Ohio. He worked for Nickles Bakery in New London and Sandusky retiring in 2008 from the bakery in Lorain, Ohio after 27 years of employment. Carl was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post #2743, Norwalk, Ohio and American Legion Post #54, in Monroeville, Ohio, as well as an active member of the () #62, Norwalk, Ohio.
Carl was first and foremost a family man and his family always came first. He loved to watch his grandchildren play football and spend his time with them. Carl's friends were also very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially playing poker. Those who knew Carl knew his amazing sense of humor and quick wit, and he would always have the last word.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Sara A. Crabbs of Norwalk, Ohio, by his children, Tim E. (Teresia) Crabbs of Collins, Ohio, Heather D. (Kenneth) Fraelich of Wakeman, Ohio, and Brandon L. (Erik Mayer) of Columbus, Ohio, by his grandchildren, Alexander Foster, Thane Crabbs, Eric Crabbs, Camden Crabbs, Quincey Crabbs, Brexton Fraelich, Georgia Crabbs, and Korissa Fraelich. He was also looking forward meeting baby Payslee Foster, who is expected to make her arrival next month. Carl is also survived by his siblings, Edgar (Linda) Crabbs of New London, Ohio, Jim (Anne) Crabbs of Columbus, Ohio, Marcia (Denny) Edwards of Nova, Ohio, Susan (Harold) Paramore of Nova, Ohio, and Doris (Dean) Divins of New London, Ohio, by his brother-in-law, Fred Gainey, by his many nieces and nephews, and by his beloved pets.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Crabbs, and Jane Gainey, and by his nephew, Jeffrey Edwards in infancy.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, 200 Woodlawn Ave. Norwalk, Ohio 44857.
Memorials may be made to the () #62, 87 Woodlawn Ave. Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Online condolences may be made by going to www.walkereastmanheydingerfh.com.
Published in New London Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020