Carl Hertzer

Carl Joseph Hertzer, 87, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on June 1st, 2020 in Pensacola after a brief illness.

Carl was born in New Washington, Ohio to Cletus Hertzer and Mary Heydinger in February 1933. He went to The Ohio State University where he ran cross country and graduated with a BS in Industrial Engineering. He joined The Army Corps of Engineer Reserves while in college and attained the rank of Captain. He married Mary Brelsford and moved to Shelby, Ohio. He worked as an engineer at American Machine & Foundry, Ohio Steel Tube and later as an insurance agent with Northwestern Mutual Life. After retirement they moved to Gulf Breeze, Florida then to Azalea Trace in Pensacola, Florida. He was born into a large Catholic family that engaged in self-sufficient farming. Carl loved his sisters, brother, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, they meant the world to him! One of his big joys in later life was writing up descriptions of early farm life and attendance at yearly reunions.

Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Hertzer, his sisters Margaret Young and Rosemary Mayer.

Carl is survived by son Mark (Melanie) Hertzer Lake Milton, Ohio, daughter Ann (Roby) Fultz Milton, Florida, in Ohio Grandson Alex (Kait) Hertzer, Granddaughter Abi Hertzer, Great Granddaughter Sadie Hertzer, Sister Ruth Kramer Cleveland, Ohio, Brother John Hertzer Walnut Creek, California.

There will be no formal service, but his family will celebrate his life at their next annual reunion!

