Carl Hoyles, 77, of Willard, Ohio passed away November 25, 2020. Carl was born to the late Harley and Charlotte (Fife) Hoyles Sisinger in Willard, Ohio on June 28, 1943. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Jennie; daughters: Cynthia (Gibson) Bickel, Sandra (Steven) Smetzer; sisters: Peggy Hoyles, Connie (Bob) Behrens, Karen Haupricht, Jackie Evans-Armstrong (Jim); brothers: Wayne Hoyles (Jo), Robert Evans (Vicki); grandchildren: Eric Boden, Corwyn Bickel, Elizabeth Biggs (Chris), Lauren Smetzer, and Ryan Smetzer and six great grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Hoyles, stepmother Jan Hoyles and stepfather Kenneth Sisinger. Carl began working for the Ford Motor Company in 1964 and retired in 2004. He enjoyed woodcarving as well as tinkering with cars. Carl loved watching any type of motor sports racing. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in Carl's honor may be gifted to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Hanneman Funeral Home – Willard is honored to serve Carl's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com