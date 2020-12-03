1/1
Carl Hoyles
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Hoyles, 77, of Willard, Ohio passed away November 25, 2020. Carl was born to the late Harley and Charlotte (Fife) Hoyles Sisinger in Willard, Ohio on June 28, 1943. Carl is survived by his loving wife, Jennie; daughters: Cynthia (Gibson) Bickel, Sandra (Steven) Smetzer; sisters: Peggy Hoyles, Connie (Bob) Behrens, Karen Haupricht, Jackie Evans-Armstrong (Jim); brothers: Wayne Hoyles (Jo), Robert Evans (Vicki); grandchildren: Eric Boden, Corwyn Bickel, Elizabeth Biggs (Chris), Lauren Smetzer, and Ryan Smetzer and six great grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Hoyles, stepmother Jan Hoyles and stepfather Kenneth Sisinger. Carl began working for the Ford Motor Company in 1964 and retired in 2004. He enjoyed woodcarving as well as tinkering with cars. Carl loved watching any type of motor sports racing. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in Carl's honor may be gifted to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870. Hanneman Funeral Home – Willard is honored to serve Carl's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home
323 S. Myrtle St.
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanneman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
November 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved