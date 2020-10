It hurts mom. You made such a difference in all the lives you touched. I rest a little easier knowing you were never in pain and if you were, you were strong as always and never showed it. Your strength and love always amazed me and taught me how to lead by example. Cooking was religious and laughter was life. Saying Thank You and I love you doesn't cover all you did for us. You're going to be missed and loved everyday. Give dad a hug & kiss for me

Love, Punk

Scott Hulec

Son