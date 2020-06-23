Carol S. Beasore, 78, of Greenwich died on Friday, June 12, 2020, at home. She was born on December 27, 1941, in Willard, OH, the daughter of Claude Smith and Isabell (Kramb) Smith. Carol was a lifelong resident of Greenwich and a 1959 graduate of Greenwich High School.
Carol retired following twenty years with Fisher Titus Medical Center in the dietary department. She enjoyed bowling and watching a variety of sports, but especially Cleveland Indians baseball. She liked gardening and tending to her flowers. Carol loved her family and her dog Sunny.
Carol is survived by her children, Michyl Clark, Traci (Buck) Montgomery, Brad (Pam) Beasore, and Lyn Beasore; grandchildren, Ashley Beverly, Jordan Clark, Erica Sesco, Kailee Rhine, Chad Montgomery, Clay Montgomery, Samantha Beasore, Hank Beasore, and Audrey Beasore; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim (Becky) Smith, Cindy Fishbaugh, Bob (Linda) Smith, and Jo (Clyde) Honeycutt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Beasore, her parents, and her brother Todd Smith.
Visitation will be held at the Greenwich Greenlawn Cemetery on Tuesday, June 16, from 11:30 am until 12:00 p.m., immediately followed by a graveside service with Pastor Jeff Watson officiating. Memorial contributions in Carol's honor may be directed to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be expressed at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jun. 23, 2020.