Carola C. Hunter, 95, of Norwalk and formerly of Greenwich, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Stein Hospice, Sandusky.
She was born on March 29, 1924, to Robert and Anna (Nickel) Rauscher in Nuremberg, Germany. In 1947, she married Gerald Rhine Hunter, an American GI stationed in Nuremberg, and moved across the ocean to the family farm in Greenwich, Ohio. Gerald and Carola adopted two young boys from Germany. Following her husband's passing in 2010, she relocated to Carriage House in Norwalk.
Carola was a devoted farm wife, attentive mother and known by all as a fine and proper Christian lady. For almost a decade, she served as an elementary school secretary. She sang for many years in the choir at The Ripley Church in Greenwich and was active in various civic groups, including the Grange. After moving to Norwalk, she became an enthusiastic member of the First Presbyterian Church and was known fondly as the church's "Carriage House Ambassador" since she organized the monthly Protestant communion services. She was a volunteer with many years of service at Fisher-Titus Medical Center.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Robert Murray Hunter in 2008, as well as by her brother-in-law Jim Stauffer and sister-in-law Elaine Stauffer. She is survived by her son Gary (Janis) Hunter of Greenwich, a grandson Dusten (Ruth) Watson of Bellevue, and two great-grandchildren, Peter Watson and Claire Watson. Other survivors include her brother-in-law Clark (Bonnie) Hunter of Greenwich; sister-in-law Mary Anne (Richard) Preston of Perrysburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Her family survivors in Germany include a brother Erwin (Hanne) Rauscher of Nuremberg and a sister Luzie (Adolf) Pöhlmann of Altdorf. Other survivors are a nephew Stefan (Rosalia Sanchez) Pöhlmann and nieces Monika Pöhlmann (Holger Kies) and Susanne (Uwe) Linnert. Great-niece Sonja Pöhlmann Sanchez and great-nephews Bernd Linnert and Simon Linnert also survive.
Carola touched the hearts of many individuals in her long life and will always be remembered by her Greenwich neighbors as well as by church friends and the other ladies of her volunteer team at Fisher-Titus. The motto of her Presbyterian Church – "Rooted in Grace, Growing in Christ, Reaching Out in Love" – is a perfect representation of her long earthly life.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at Eastman Funeral Home, 49 West Main Street, Greenwich, as well as from 10:00 a.m. to the start of the service on Monday, September 30. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Reverend James Hodsden and Reverend Clair Brewer. Her brother-in-law Clark Hunter will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow in Edwards Grove Cemetery, Greenwich.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; to the First Presbyterian Church, 21 Firelands Blvd., Norwalk, OH 44857; or to Carriage House, 175 Shady Lane Drive, Norwalk.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 14, 2019