Carolyn Kay (Schadek) McKown


1945 - 2020
Carolyn Kay (Schadek) McKown Obituary
Carolyn Kay McKown, age 74, of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Mercy Hospital of Willard in Willard, Ohio.  She was born June 17, 1945, in Mansfield, Ohio to the late Anton and Mary A. (Jasinski) Schadek.  Carolyn graduated from Mansfield St. Peter's Catholic High School in 1963 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1990.  Carolyn loved and lived for her family.
She had a love of learning, particularly geography, and enjoyed her daily crossword puzzle.  She enjoyed time outside, mowing and gardening.  She was a devoted educator for many years at St. Francis Xavier School.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald McKown, whom she married on July 7, 1977; daughters, Jenni (Chris) Marshall, Anne (Rob) Webb, Jane (Mike) Hinterlong, Lynne (Carlos) Rivera, and Gail (Rick) Kray;  8 grandsons: Kevin (Erika), Daniel (Kaitlyn), Ryan, Sam, Andrew, Joe, Michael and Stephen; 8 granddaughters: Allison, Susannah, Annie, Ellie, Lauren, Grace, Alice and Mary; 2 great grandchildren; a sister, Toni (Rick) Kaufman; sisters-in-law, Sharon Schadek and JoEllen Schadek; and several special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary and Anton, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Marilyn, and brothers, Tom and Paul.
A devout Catholic, Carolyn was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.  She loved playing euchre at the dining room table and was especially good at catching people trying to "steal the deal".
Services will be private.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 117 Sandusky St., Plymouth, Ohio, 44865, or a . Online condolences may be made to Carolyn's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 20, 2020
