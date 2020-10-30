1/1
Catherine Hamman
Catherine P. "Kate" Hamman, age 93, resident of Shelby died Wednesday October 28, 2020 at The Good Shepherd in Ashland.
Born January 30, 1927 in Ashley, OH she had been a Shelby resident since 1963. She was a homemaker and was employed with the Richland County Board of Elections for many years. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church.
For over 50 years Kate along with her husband Charlie were ardent followers of the Shelby Whippet sporting events. In 2015 she along with Charlie was awarded the Charles "C.W." Williams "Sixth Man Award" for their commitment to Shelby sports programs. She was a talented cook who enjoyed baking for her family and friends. For many years she baked and sold Christmas cookies to buy Christmas gifts for her family.
Surviving are two sons Paul "Pudge" (Becky) Hamman of Shelby, Terry (Nancy) Hamman of Westerville; nine grandchildren Scott, Angie, Kandis, Chris, Nick, Kyle, Trisha, Holly & Ashley; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother Ned Hall of Ft. Myers, FL; two sisters-in-law Sandra Rucker and Maxine Hall both of Mansfield; brother-in-law Carl Hamman of Springfield, OH, and other relatives.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie Hamman; two sons Phil and Chuck Hamman; two brothers Paul "Buster" McGrew and Dean Hall; two sisters Ann Corum and Billie Jane Hall.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Reverend Jeffrey Croft will officiate with interment in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 18 S Gamble St, Shelby, OH 44875 or the Shelby Athletic Boosters in care of Cathy Dodge at 145 Mansfield Ave. Apt 7, Shelby, OH 44875
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
