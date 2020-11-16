1/1
Cayla Renee Brinkmeier
1993 - 2020
Cayla Renee Brinkmeier, age 27, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at home. She was born on January 13, 1993, in Willard, Ohio, to Joseph and Sandra (Lutz) Brinkmeier.
Cayla graduated from Willard High School, class of 2011, and had worked at MTD in Willard. She loved watching horror movies, shopping and jewelry. A spiritual, open-minded person, she was very creative; painting was one of her favorite activities to do to show off her creativity. Cayla loved and adored her nieces and nephews; she will truly be missed by all who knew her and was lucky to have her in their life.
Those left to forever cherish her memory are her parents, Joseph and Sandra Brinkmeier of Willard; brother, Joshua Brinkmeier of Dayton; two sisters, Bethany (Derreck) Foster of Plymouth, and Elyssa Brinkmeier of Willard; nieces and nephews, Kammree, Kaddlee, and Kannon Brinkmeier, Gracie, Vladimir, Derreck Jr., and Isabella Foster, and Draven and Lilith Huff; and her furry companion, Sadie.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Secor Funeral Home in Willard helped Cayla's family with funeral arrangements. A special memory or condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
