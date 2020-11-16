Cayla Renee Brinkmeier, age 27, resident of Willard, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at home. She was born on January 13, 1993, in Willard, Ohio, to Joseph and Sandra (Lutz) Brinkmeier.
Cayla graduated from Willard High School, class of 2011, and had worked at MTD in Willard. She loved watching horror movies, shopping and jewelry. A spiritual, open-minded person, she was very creative; painting was one of her favorite activities to do to show off her creativity. Cayla loved and adored her nieces and nephews; she will truly be missed by all who knew her and was lucky to have her in their life.
Those left to forever cherish her memory are her parents, Joseph and Sandra Brinkmeier of Willard; brother, Joshua Brinkmeier of Dayton; two sisters, Bethany (Derreck) Foster of Plymouth, and Elyssa Brinkmeier of Willard; nieces and nephews, Kammree, Kaddlee, and Kannon Brinkmeier, Gracie, Vladimir, Derreck Jr., and Isabella Foster, and Draven and Lilith Huff; and her furry companion, Sadie.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Secor Funeral Home in Willard helped Cayla's family with funeral arrangements. A special memory or condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.