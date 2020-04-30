|
Charles "Chuck" A. Shreve, age 61, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020
peacefully at hishome surrounded by his family. He was born on July 4, 1958 in Willard,Ohio to the late Clifford and Florence (Collett) Shreve. Chuck had
retired from CSX Rail Road and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Douglas (Daniel) Shreve of Columbus, OH; his
daughter, Katherine Elaine Hall of Columbus, OH; siblings, Linda Shreve
of Connecticut, Carol (Brett) Badgett of New Mexico, and Howard Shreve
(Leonard Long) of Arizona; sister-in-law, Nancy (Scott) Spence of Texas
and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Gary
Shreve.
Per Chuck's wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time.
Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. Online
condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on Apr. 30, 2020