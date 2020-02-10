|
Charles Edward Casto, age 86, resident of Willard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on February 11, 1933 in Spencer, West Virginia to the late Raymond and Ethel (Monroe) Casto. Charles graduated from Spencer High School in 1951 and attended Alderson Broaddus University and graduated from Glenville State College in 1955 where he received his Bachelors of Science in Art Education degree and met his future wife, Beulah Beckner.
Charles began his teaching career at Parkersburg Junior High School in 1955. He married Beulah Beckner on May 13, 1956 and was drafted into the United States Army a few weeks later. After completing basic training he spent 18 months in Germany. SSgt. Casto completed his time of service in Texas where he was discharged. Charles and Beulah spent a year in Logan, WV where he taught art and history. From there he accepted a teaching position at Willard Exempted Village Schools teaching 7-12 art in 1959. Charles developed the young art program and, after the opening of the new Junior High School in 1965, he began to teach exclusively high school art in 1966. Charles retired from teaching art in 1985 after 30 years in the art room. He was a member of the Willard Education Association, Ohio Education Association and the National Education Association.
Charles had many interests in life and was not one to sit around. He as an accomplished sign painter and ran his own business -Casto Signs- with the slogan "I made signs before I could talk" for 40 years. He branched out and began painting billboards for 15 years with his son, Kevin. His signs and billboards covered most of north-central Ohio. Charles had a lifelong interest in magic along with his good friend, Bob Wallace. Charles was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, The Galion Magic Club and The Fellowship of Christian Magicians. Charles created many magic tricks and was well known for his feather flowers that he made for magicians and performers from his other business, Chasti Magic Flowers.
Charles' lifelong pursuit was his love for watches, especially pocket watches. It was his first interest as a boy. He enjoyed buying old broken watches and restoring them to working order.
Charles enjoyed reflecting on his art students and sign customers from Willard. After retirement, Charles traveled with his wife, Beulah, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Charles was a member of the Willard Christian Alliance Church. He is survived by his wife, Beulah (Beckner) Casto whom he married on May 13, 1956; son, Kevin (Mikki) Casto of Willard; daughter, Kellie Kalash of Columbus; five grandchildren, Alec and Rachel Casto, and Ahmad, Omar and Mustafa Kalash; and sister-in-law, Helen Casto of Piqua, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, his two brothers, Eugene and Robert and his wife, Willadean Casto, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Christian Alliance Church, 1609 S Conwell Ave. in Willard at 11:00 a.m., with an additional hour of calling hours to be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Pastor Barton F. McKelvey will be officiating and burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. The Casto family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff at Stein Hospice for their compassionate care for Charles. Memorial contributions can be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio, the Willard Christian Alliance Church or The Art Junction in New Haven, Ohio. Online condolences can be left for the family at http://www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Feb. 10, 2020