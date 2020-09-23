Charles Eugene (Gene) Rush passed away at home after a lengthy illness on September 22, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 78. He was born in Loudonville, OH. May 12,1942 and lived in Hayesville, New London, Sandusky, Willard and Huron, OH. before moving to Las Vegas, NV in 2001.



Gene is survived by his wife Gayle L Smith Ritchey Rush whom he married in 1996 at Kelleys Island, OH. They were blessed with a blended family. Children Teresa Rush Barre, Tina Rush Gerlak (Joe), Elizabeth Ritchey Frost (Eric), Jim Ritchey (Cynthia), 13 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, Brother Douglas L Rush (Krystina) of Pataskala, Sister-in-law Harriet Patterson Rush (Earl E),Sister-in-law Sara Smith McKee (Devon), 8 nephews and 3 nieces.



He is preceded in death by his parents Earl Alvin and Forest Hiner Whitcomb Rush, Brothers Earl E Rush and Steven A Rush, Sister-in-law Mardic Smith Marett and Grandson Shawn Barre.



Gene is a graduate of Ashland University. He worked in banking for 37 years starting at the New London Savings and Loan Banking Co. as a teller and advanced through many mergers and changes at several banks in Ohio. Gene retired from banking in 2001 as Vice President of Key Bank, in Sandusky, OH. He obtained a Broker/Salesman and Property Manager license in Las Vegas, NV and retired in 2017.



Gene is a past Master of the Masonic Lodge #260 F & AM, New London, OH. and currently a member of Gibson Lodge #301, Wakeman, OH. He is a past member of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs and past member of the New London Board of Public Affairs which was instrumental in development of the New London Reservoir in Ohio.



The move from Huron, OH. (our life-long state with snow on the ground) to Las Vegas, NV. (sunshine & blue skies) was quite the adventure in February 2001. Gene drove a 26ft truck with a car in tow. The first of many sight-seeing trips. Together, we visited all the surrounding states and beyond. He loved driving and never got enough of the ocean and mountains. Gene loved working in Real Estate and made friends easily with other Realtors and Brokers. He enjoyed meeting & helping clients from all over the world most of all. Gene enjoyed his children and grandchildren and our family gatherings for birthdays and holidays. Many friends and family members visited from Ohio. Gene delighted in showing them beauty beyond the strip, Valley of Fire, Bonnie Springs, Red Rock Canyon, Boulder City with Bighorn sheep and Hoover Dam. He will be missed by many near and far.



Internment at Vermillion Cemetery in Hayesville, OH.

