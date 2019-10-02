Home

POWERED BY

Services
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Assembly of God Church
927 S. Main St.
Willard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hafner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Frederick Hafner


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Frederick Hafner Obituary
Charles Frederick Hafner, age 92, of Willard, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 and is now with his Lord and saviour. He was born on August 2, 1927 in Willard, Ohio to the late George Charles and Irene (Blanchard) Hafner. Charles was a 1945 graduate of Willard High School, was a Merchant Marine and worked many years for the Willard Times before owning and operating Willard Graphics in Willard. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting and working with tools, keeping up with world events and politics, and camping and boating with his family. He was a long time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Willard.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Ray (Eccles) Hafner, whom he married on September 7, 1947; daughter, Carol (John) Niedermeier of Willard; two grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Heyman of Willard and Cody (Kyleigh) Niedermeier of Willard; two great grandchildren, Connor Niedermeier and Carolynn Heyman; sister, Nancy Yenni of Mansfield; Daughter-in-law, Lana Hafner of Sulphur, Louisiana; and six nieces.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Michael Hafner; brother, Rev. Robert (Angie) Hafner and brother-in-law, Ron Yenni.
Friends may call at the First Assembly of God Church in Willard, Ohio on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM where the memorial service will be at 6:00 PM with Pastor Mike Harroll officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio or to the First Assembly of God in Willard, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now