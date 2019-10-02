|
Charles Frederick Hafner, age 92, of Willard, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 and is now with his Lord and saviour. He was born on August 2, 1927 in Willard, Ohio to the late George Charles and Irene (Blanchard) Hafner. Charles was a 1945 graduate of Willard High School, was a Merchant Marine and worked many years for the Willard Times before owning and operating Willard Graphics in Willard. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting and working with tools, keeping up with world events and politics, and camping and boating with his family. He was a long time member of the First Assembly of God Church in Willard.
He is survived by his wife, Esther Ray (Eccles) Hafner, whom he married on September 7, 1947; daughter, Carol (John) Niedermeier of Willard; two grandchildren, Heather (Joe) Heyman of Willard and Cody (Kyleigh) Niedermeier of Willard; two great grandchildren, Connor Niedermeier and Carolynn Heyman; sister, Nancy Yenni of Mansfield; Daughter-in-law, Lana Hafner of Sulphur, Louisiana; and six nieces.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son, Michael Hafner; brother, Rev. Robert (Angie) Hafner and brother-in-law, Ron Yenni.
Friends may call at the First Assembly of God Church in Willard, Ohio on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM where the memorial service will be at 6:00 PM with Pastor Mike Harroll officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio or to the First Assembly of God in Willard, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to his family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe on Oct. 3, 2019