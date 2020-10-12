Cherryl G. Booth, 75, of New London passed away at home on Friday, October 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 1, 1944 in Floyd County, KY to the late Demar and Kathryn (Scott) Parsons. She graduated from Betsy Lane High School in 1963.
Cherryl will be remembered for her feisty personality and gentle heart. She seldom sat still, wore many hats, and touched many lives. She was a bus driver for the New London Schools for 37 years, retiring in 2013. She loved caring for the kids and going on sports trips. She had been a waitress at the Bee Hive and worked in the concession stand at the New London Recreation Park.
Cherryl was a member of the Church in Christ in Fitchville, the New London Auxiliary American Legion Broome Wood Post 292, New London Salvation Army, and Huron County Board of Elections.
Cherryl loved Ford Thunderbirds…specifically red ones from 1955 or 1956. She enjoyed large family Sunday dinners, canning, and collecting McDonald's Happy Meal toys.
Survivors include her children, Sunney Denson of New London, Dwight Booth of New London, LaFonne (Danny) Mize of California and Brad Booth of New London; grandchildren, Stephen, Tashawna, Cheyanne, Lilly "Kate", Alivia, Leann, Ella and Ben; 9 great grandchildren and special friend, Tami Sanders.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Larry G. Booth in 2018, brother, Scotty Parsons and four legged companion, "Boothie".
Visitation will be held privately for the family. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Grove Street Cemetery, New London, with Evangelist Charles Mead officiating. Out of respect for all attendees, visitors to the cemetery will be required to wear a mask and practice all social distancing and mass gathering guidelines. Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the New London Historical Society, 13 E. Main St., New London, OH 44851. Online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com