On April 22, 2020, God called Chester Eugene Millheim home to his beloved Lila surrounded by family. Born in Ashland, Ohio on August 22, 1930 to Eugene George Millheim and Ruth Naomi (nee Kissell) Millheim.
He graduated from Ashland High School in 1948. Chet met the love of his life Lila at the Ashland County Fair on September 15, 1946 and on November 1, 1952 the two married in Red Haw, Ohio.
Chet was a member of the Ohio National Guard from 1947-1950 and serviced in the U.S. Army 40th Division in Korea as a staff sergeant assigned to the 140th Ordinance Battalion. He was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with 2 Bronze Service Stars, National Service Defense Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Meritorious Unit Citation. In his later years he was always amazed how people young and old would come up to him and shake his hand along with thanking him for his service.
Chester was in the construction equipment and contracting business, formed and operated Millheim Machinery. He built several lakes in the area and did groundwork for the Brookside Golf Course in Ashland.
He had a passion for serving his community by serving 5 terms as an Orange Township Trustee, member of the Ohio Twp. Association, Ashland County Trustees and Clerk's Association. Chet served 6 years on the Board of Trustees for Ashland Council on Aging, to which he was on the Building Committee for the new facility; 4 years with the Ashland County Regional Planning and chairman of Long Range Planning and Development. He helped establish and create the Essex House for downtown Ashland Senior Living, also serving on the Ashland County Health Advisory Board, Sewage Sludge Regulations Committee, member of the Nankin Lions Club for 24 years, Republican Executive Committee, Orange Township Fire Board and finally the Orange Township Zoning Board. Chester was proud to be an Ashland County resident and was passionate about helping with local area and community development.
Chester lived on the family Centennial farm in Ashland County with his wife, Lila (nee Jones) Millheim whom preceded him in death on June 29, 2013. He is survived by a daughter, Sonya (Don) Beach of New London; son, Matt (Karen) Millheim of Ashland; 5 grandchildren, Heidi (Bob) Maloy of Port Clinton, Holly (fiancé, Scott Robenalt) Beach-Barber of New London, Charley (Jaime) King of Mansfield, Elizabeth (John) Rogers of Ashland and Kelsey (Matt) Puster of Nankin and 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin and Katelyn Maloy, Kotiana and Nadia Barber, Camylle and Izabela King, Brytni and Hunter Rogers and Aiden and Allison Puster. Chester will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law and best friend of 65 years, George W. Smith and his care giver: Amanda Mateo and will always be remembered fondly by the many people he touched as well as.
Chester was a loving, kind, and generous person to all that knew him. He was a perfect husband and father in every way.
To honor Chester's request there will be no services and a private family burial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in his name to the Orange Township Fire Department Building Fund, PO BOX 123, Nankin, Ohio 44848 or Hospice of North Central Ohio, 1021 Dauch Drive, Ashland, Ohio 44805. Words of sympathy can be expressed to the family by visiting www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Eastman Funeral Home
419-929-3781
Published in New London Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020