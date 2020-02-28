Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Bloom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Bloom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chris Bloom Obituary
Chris Reid Bloom, age 71, resident of Shelby, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby
Born September 21, 1948 in Shelby to Franklin Paul and Vera Louise (Van Wagner) Bloom. Chris was a graduate of Shelby High School and attended classes at The Ohio State University. He was a resident of Shelby for a majority of his life, but also lived in New Washington for several years. Chris was employed at the Herald Printing Company in New Washington. He loved sports whether it was watching the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes, or playing golf and bowling.
He is survived by his step children Shane Sealey of Mansfield and Karen Yingling of Mansfield; and his sister Sandra Bloom Sheaffer of Tiro; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and Francis Bloom.
Friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:00- 2:00PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 2:00PM with Pastor Ben Carver officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, 711 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205 or to , 215 N St Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -