Chris Reid Bloom, age 71, resident of Shelby, died Friday, February 28, 2020 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby
Born September 21, 1948 in Shelby to Franklin Paul and Vera Louise (Van Wagner) Bloom. Chris was a graduate of Shelby High School and attended classes at The Ohio State University. He was a resident of Shelby for a majority of his life, but also lived in New Washington for several years. Chris was employed at the Herald Printing Company in New Washington. He loved sports whether it was watching the Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes, or playing golf and bowling.
He is survived by his step children Shane Sealey of Mansfield and Karen Yingling of Mansfield; and his sister Sandra Bloom Sheaffer of Tiro; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Chris was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith and Francis Bloom.
Friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1:00- 2:00PM at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby. A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 2:00PM with Pastor Ben Carver officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio, 711 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43205 or to , 215 N St Clair St, Toledo, OH 43604.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020