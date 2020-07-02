1/
Christopher Charles Niedermier
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Charles Niedermier, 53, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 6, 1967 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Urban and Charlene (Schoen) Niedermier.
Chris worked at Midwest Industries for 23 years however his main occupation and love in life was farming with his family. Being the hard worker he was, Chris could be found in the shop working on the tractors when they weren't working in the fields. During those busy fall months, Chris enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys when he was able.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Danielle (Shaver) Niedermier; children, Tessa, Anysa and Niya Mills; siblings, Karen Kent, Brenda Wilken, Jeff (Angie) Niedermier and Dr. Julie Niedermier (Roger Yee); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Frances Schoen; and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Bertha Niedermier.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Chris on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
thoughts are with you
Love BG
Ashley Robbins
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved