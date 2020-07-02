Christopher Charles Niedermier, 53, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 6, 1967 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Urban and Charlene (Schoen) Niedermier.
Chris worked at Midwest Industries for 23 years however his main occupation and love in life was farming with his family. Being the hard worker he was, Chris could be found in the shop working on the tractors when they weren't working in the fields. During those busy fall months, Chris enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys when he was able.
In addition to his parents, Chris is survived by his wife, Danielle (Shaver) Niedermier; children, Tessa, Anysa and Niya Mills; siblings, Karen Kent, Brenda Wilken, Jeff (Angie) Niedermier and Dr. Julie Niedermier (Roger Yee); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Walter and Frances Schoen; and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Bertha Niedermier.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Chris on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.