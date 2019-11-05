|
|
Clela M. Gates, age 102, resident of Shelby died Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Blossom Nursing Home in Willard.
Born January 2, 1917 in Shelby to Merle and Charlotte (Cox) McCormic, Clela lived in St. Petersburg, Florida for over 45 years before returning to Shelby in 2004. A 1935 graduate of Shelby High School, she married Eugene Gates of Shelby in June 1942 in St. Augustine, Florida. Clela was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
She worked in secretarial and accounting positions in the legal, printing, and manufacturing industries before her retirement in 1986 from Blake's Printing Service in St. Petersburg.
Clela always looked forward to family gatherings and relished the opportunity to dine out with family and friends. She also enjoyed golfing and square dancing.
Survivors include one nephew, Jerry (Betty) Cox of Shelby; two nieces, Jane Smith of Plymouth and Trudy (Ronnie) Fraley of Wakeman, great nephews, a great niece and their children.
Clela was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gates in 1995; two sisters, Grace "Pat" Cox and Treva Smith, brothers-in-law, Gerald Cox and Ben Smith; and her nephew, John Smith.
Calling hours will not be observed. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019