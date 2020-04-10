Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barkdull Funeral Home
33 N Gamble St
Shelby, OH 44875
(419) 342-6356
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Brook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde Brook Obituary
Clyde Russell Brook, age 60, passed away Thursday April 9, 2020 in Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, OH.

Born July 6, 1959 in Shelby to Kenneth Brook and Carol (Schneider) Starks he was a resident of Shelby for many years moving to Millersburg in 2009. Clyde was a 1979 graduate of Ontario High School. He had been employed with Paul's Drive In and Fisher Big Wheel in Shelby.

Clyde enjoyed playing bingo, being outdoors, camping and attending the county fair. He loved listening to music and even wrote his own Christian songs. He looked forward to car shows and would always watch for his favorite car the Chevy Camaro.

He is survived by his mother Carol Starks of Mansfield; two sisters Cherie Lynn McGraw of Mansfield, and K. Lynn Brook of Shelby; his nieces, Kelly (Gary) Civay of Mansfield and their children Brennan and Trinity Civay and Jen Brook of Shelby, daughter of the late Karen Brook.

In addition to his grandparents he was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Russell Brook, one sister Karen Brook, step father Rick Starks and two aunts Mary Brook and Doris Fisher.

Graveside funeral services will be held on 12:00 PM Tuesday April 14, 2020 in Ganges Cemetery. Pastor James Robinson will officiate. Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -