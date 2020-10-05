1/1
Clyde R Wilson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde R. Wilson, 76, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. Ohio. He was born on October 7, 1943 in Russell County, Virginia to the late Carl and June (Belcher) Wilson.
Clyde served his country in the United States Army and retired from Midwest Industries as an inspector after over 40 years of employment. A loving, Christian husband, father and grandfather, he was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Willard.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Clyde was well known throughout the Willard community and will be deeply missed by all of those who knew him.
Clyde is survived by his five children, Dwayne (April) Wilson, Darrell (Debra) Wilson, Timothy (Brittany) Wilson, Tabitha C. (James) Newman and Linda Sue (Brian) Simpson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Wilson and Sue Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Linda C. Wilson, who passed away on December 23, 2015; twin brother, Claude Wilson; and sister, Darlis Maxfield.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of his graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Keefer St. Freewill Baptist Fellowship Hall. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Willard Times Junction from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Secor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved