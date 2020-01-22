|
|
Coleen E. Puckett, 82, of Wellington, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Elm's Retirement Village. Born on December 7, 1937 in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (nee Johnson) Benear. Coleen grew up in New London and moved to Wellington in 1963.
Coleen worked for a time at Forest City and Rockwell, and prior to that had worked at Higbees. She was active in the Assembly of God Church both in Wellington and Elyria, teaching Sunday school and singing gospel music. She enjoyed quiet time reading her bible and listening to her music. Coleen will be remembered for her welcoming spirit; her home was always open to anyone in need and she was always ready to lend her ear or give a word of advice.
Survivors include her daughters, Darlene Settlemire, of Wellington, and Polly (Craig) Mills, of Gainesville VA; granddaughter, Sabrina Settlemire, of Wellington; siblings, Donnie (Joanne) Benear, of MD, and Hazel (Claud) Denslow, of CA; Coleen was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Puckett; daughter, Cathleen Puckett, and brother, George Benear.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, January 25 at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 S. Main Street Wellington, OH 44090, from 10 a.m. until the time of services beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Fitchville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Coleen's memory may be directed to the , PO Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the , at cancer.org. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.eastman-funeralhome.com.
Published in New London Record from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020