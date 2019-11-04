|
|
Connie J. Arnold, age 54, of Willard, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, Ohio. She was born on February 25, 1965 in Willard to Frances (Garling) Johnson and the late Richard Johnson.
Connie was the owner and proprietor of Arnold's Carryout for over 30 years. She had a love for the outdoors, especially farming and riding their Harley Davidson with Chuck. Most important to her was homeschooling her son and spending time with him and her family.
She is survived by her son, Charles Arnold IV of Willard; mother, Frances Johnson of Willard; sister, Kathy (Perry) Brandt of Pataskala, OH; nephew, Zachary Brandt of Newark, OH; sister-in-law, Charlene (Charles) Resseger of Greenwich, OH; niece Stacy Grant; nephew, Adam Resseger; and mother-in-law, Eleanor "Lenna" Arnold of Willard.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Charles V. Arnold III in 2015; and father-in-law, Charles V. Arnold Jr.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard from 12:00 p.m. until the time of her funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Theresa Carter will officiate the service and burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to Charlie's Education Fund. Online condolences may be made to Connie's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 4, 2019