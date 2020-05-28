Connie Oney
1961 - 2020
Willard resident Connie E. Oney, 58, died May 21, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic due to complications of an on-going illness.
Connie was born December 5, 1961 to Art Young of Pennsylvania and Genevieve Carmean of Texas.  Her interests included family, friends, playing with and spoiling all her grandchildren, her therapy dog Spanky, bingo, camping, dolphins and road trips to Tennessee and Atlantic City.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Cathy Margerum of New Jersey. She is survived by her husband Bobby Oney of Willard, children and spouses Bobby Oney, Jr of Kentucky, Crystal and Andrew Jessop of Tennessee, Charles and Erica Oney of Willard, Jennifer Oney of Willard, Jessica and Anthony Howell of Shiloh, Spring Oney and David Algarin of Willard, Brandon and Sheri Oney of Haskins, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers Albert Young of Pennsylvania, Bill Young of Willard, Art Young of Pennsylvania, Michael Carmean of Idaho, John Carmean of Andover, Sisters Dorothy Whitson of Missouri and Laura McWherter of Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 26, at Freewill Baptist Church, Willard, from 10am - 12 noon.  Funeral Service will begin at Noon, Pastor Ron Parsons will officiate. 
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to served Connie's family and encourages you to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Freewill Baptist Church
MAY
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman Funeral Home
323 S. Myrtle St.
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 935-1158
