Corwin R. "Hap" Funk, age 97, resident of Norwalk, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Willows at Willard in Willard, Ohio. He was born on January 15, 1923 in New Haven, Ohio to the late William D. and Amy (Ross) Funk and had been a resident of Willard all his life before moving to Norwalk in 2003. He retired from Pioneer Industrial in Willard, Ohio. He was a former member of the First Presbyterian Church in Willard and a honorary member of the First Baptist Church in Norwalk, where he was known as "Hap the Popcorn Man". He was a US Army Veteran who was a member of the 101st Airborne Glider Unit and the Anti-Tank Company during WW II.
He is survived by his second wife, Joy (Corry) Funk; daughter, Diane (Larry) Shields of Van Wert, Ohio; daughter-in-law Marsha Funk of Westerville, three step children, David Haines of North Fairfield, George (Sue) Haines of Norwalk, and Diane Neiding of Norwalk; four grandchildren, Joshua (Kara) Funk of Perrysburg, Ohio, Jessica (Dave) Hodge of Westerville, Ohio, Amanda Nelis of Wisconsin and Brian (Andrea) Shields of Van Wert, Ohio; 20 great grandchildren; six step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; sister, Doris Funk of Willard; and brother, Dewayne Funk of Troy, MI.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Lucille (Row) Funk on April 26, 2002; son, Timothy Allen Funk in 2013; his parents, William and Amy Funk; and two brothers, Gerald Funk and Doyle "Dub" Funk.
Per Haps wishes, there will be no calling hours and the family will have a private funeral service at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Norwalk. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.