Dana Eugene Gilbert, 63, of Wooster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Wooster Community Hospital. Dana was born on November 24, 1956 in Shelby, Ohio. He was the son of Richard and Elizabeth (Evans) Gilbert.
Dana was employed at Spectrum Cable as a business representative. A man of faith who had a close personal relationship with God, and leaned on him during life's trials as Dana was living with brain cancer (glioblastoma). Enjoying and living a rustic lifestyle, Dana was an avid outdoorsman who found pleasure in fishing, duck, and deer hunting. He enjoyed weekend trips, often staying in a cabin and swimming in the family pool. Dana's family was very important to him, and enjoyed making memories with his loved ones. He enjoyed a leisure ride on his motorcycle often, and playing with his dogs, Dixie and Suki.
Left behind to cherish many fond memories are, his wife, Diane (Daugherty) Gilbert of Wooster; his son, Adam Gilbert of Shelby; his step daughter, Malaina Schaffter of Wooster; his sister, Tami (John) Smith; his nephews, Ryan, Jason, and Sean Smith; and several great nieces and great nephews; and his father, Richard Gilbert of Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Gilbert; his first wife, Sue Ann (Shuty) Gilbert; and his brother, Davey Gilbert.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Road. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019