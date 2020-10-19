1/1
Daniel Paez
1930 - 2020
Daniel Paez, 90, of Willard went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. Daniel was born on August 3, 1930 in Driscoll, Texas. He served his country during the Korean War. Daniel and his wife Josephine relocated their family to Willard in 1968. He retired from Wiers Farms where he worked as a mechanic, he was very mechanically inclined. Daniel enjoyed hunting, tending to his garden, and taking trips to Texas to visit family. He loved God and his family.
Daniel is survived by his siblings, Rebecca Carens of Denton, Tx; Jose (Eliza) Paez of Alice, Tx; Ludim Quesada of Corpus Cristi, Tx; children, Maria Rivera of Willard, Oh; Daniel (Rose) Paez of Perrysburg, Oh; Graciela (Rodolfo) Maldonado of Willard, Oh; George (Mandy) Paez of Willard, Oh; grandchildren; Cristina Rivera (Elizandro Espinoza) of Willard, Oh; Cecilia Rivera of Salisbury, Md; Justin (Abby) Paez of Columbus, Oh; Nicole Paez of Perrysburg, Oh; Emily (Torren) Stanley of Perrysburg, Oh; Amy (Joe) Hollon of Perrysburg, Oh; Elizabeth Maldonado of Willard, Oh; Rudy (Samantha Springer) Maldonado, of Strongsville, Oh; Rebecca Maldonado of Willard, Oh; Tomas Paez Jr. of Plymouth, Oh; Misty (Carl) Weisenauer of Bucyrus, Oh; Matthew (Ashley) Slate of Stuart, Fl and Jeremy Freeman of Akron, Oh; 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daniel is preceded in death by his wife Josephine (Gonzalez) Paez; parents, Pedro and Guadalupe (Nieto) Paez; 5 brothers and 7 sisters; children, Joe M. Sauceda and Tomas R. Paez; son-in-law, Antonio Rivera and grandchildren, Sylvia Paez and Victor Maldonado.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Willard, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Military Honor Guard by sending to Secor Funeral Home, 202 W. Maple St., Willard, OH 44890. Online condolences may be made to Daniel's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Willard Times Junction on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Secor Funeral Home
202 W Maple St
Willard, OH 44890
(419) 933-2801
