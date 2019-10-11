Home

On October 10, 2019, Daniel (Danny) Porter, age 66, of Shiloh, Ohio, reported for duty on the streets of Heaven after passing away from complications of a surgery he had on October 1.



Danny was born on August 27, 1953, in Willard, Ohio, to Robert Porter and Grace Mulvane. Danny was a 1971 graduate of Plymouth High School, working construction jobs before entering the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1972-1976. Upon leaving the Marine Corps, he worked numerous constructions jobs, worked at R.R. Donnelley and several years at MTD in Willard, retiring from there in 2009. Danny enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes and being with his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Ilena (Allen-Mosley) of 33-1/2 years; son, Dennis (Krista) Smith of Ontario; daughter Heather Matthews of Mansfield and two special step sons who he always referred to as his boys, Jack Mosley of Marysville and Tony Mosley of Marysville; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sister Debbie Deskins of Shiloh; half-brothers, Ben Uzunoff of Bellville, Steve Uzunoff of Mishawaka, Indiana, Kevin Uzunoff of Houston, Texas; half sisters, Marie (Ed) Legg of Shelby, Ohio; Peggy (John) Lovelady of Shelby, Ohio; step sisters, Susie (Randy) Blankenship of Mann, West Virginia and Jean Porter of Wakeman along with numerous other relatives.



He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Porter; mother, Grace Uzenoff, step mother, Margaret Porter and brother-in-law, Joe Deskins.



Visitation will be at Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. where his funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Shiloh, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to Danny's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
