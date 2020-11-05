On November 4, 2020, Danny Wilson, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 81.
Danny was born on August 10, 1939 to Al and Gladys Wilson. He spent his childhood in Greenwich, Ohio. He graduated from South Central High School, where played basketball. On May 13, 1966 he married Beulah "Boots" Biettner. They raised two sons, Larry and Scott, and one daughter, Debra. Danny worked at Akron Standard Mold, Greenfield Township and retired from Huron County Maintenance Department.
Danny enjoyed the outdoors and taking bike rides with Boots. He had a good sense of humor and kept busy tinkering in his workshop, working around the yard and loved spending time with his grandchildren and visiting with his friends at McDonalds.
Danny was preceded in death by his father, Al; mother, Gladys; brothers, Dean and Dennis; granddaughter, Marah; and sister, Dixie.
He is survived by his wife, Boots; his three children, Larry Wilson, Scott (Sherry) Wilson and Deb (Josh) Stoner; and grandchildren, Sunny, Eli and Gretchen.
Private family services will be held and Danny will be laid to rest in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Willard, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ernsthausen Recreation Center 100 Republic Street, Norwalk, Ohio 44857. Secor Funeral Home in Willard is honored to serve Danny's family and online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.