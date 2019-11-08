|
|
Darl J. Fritz, age 91, of Shelby died Thursday November 7, 2019 at his home. Born August 3, 1928 in Nevada, Ohio to Harold & Etta (Kaiser) Fritz, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. Darl was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps serving during the Korean War. He had worked for the Shelby City School System in the maintenance department retiring in 1985. He was a member of the American Legion Post #326 and the Shelby Moose Lodge # 422.
Darl enjoyed traveling, boating and tinkering on projects in his garage. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Maryetta Ventre of Las Vegas and Laura Fritz of Shelby; five grandchildren, John, Tom and Nick Felter, Mindy (Dave) Hubert and Matthew Johnson; seven great grandchildren; one- son-law, Mike Felter of Sandusky and two brother-in-laws, Joseph Dunlap of Las Vegas and Ronnie Vanasdale of Shelby.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Virginia Ann Fritz; his daughter Sharon Felter; brother, Kenneth Paul Fritz and three sisters Louise McDaniel, Velma Dunlap and Mary Ellen Vanasdale.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Memorial expression may be made to Shelby Athletic Boosters.
Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019