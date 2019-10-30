|
Darl Eugene Keen, age 84, of Shelby, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at his home.
Darl was born August 26, 1935 in Jackson Township, Ashland County, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert and Mildred (Fackler) Keen. He was a 1953 graduate of Homerville High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1958-1960. Darl was a hard worker, having several jobs throughout his life including farming with his father, AMF in Shelby, A.L. Garber Printing in Ashland, and most recently worked for the Shelby Parks Department until just two years ago.
Darl attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Shelby where he sang in the choir, loved his Sunday school class, and was a participant in the Living Last Supper. He enjoyed listening to records from his collection, playing spoons and the jus harp, and was always the winner at checkers, dominoes, and horseshoes.
Darl is survived by his wife: Patricia Ann (Eckstein) Keen, whom he wed on April 28, 1979; a daughter and son-in-law: Amy and Paul Harmych of Lorain; his grandson who was very special to him: Alexander; another grandchild expected in November; a sister: Rozella Taffin of Ashland; his mother-in-law: Betty Eckstein; other relatives, including Pat's sisters and their families; and numerous friends.
Family and friends are welcome on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Main Street, Shelby. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Shelby Parks Department, or Child Evangelism Fellowship and left in care of the funeral home.
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019