|
|
Darlene Harriet Moomaw, 94, of Willard passed away on November 2, 2019. Darlene was born June 22, 1925 to the late Harry and Rhea (Atkins) Dailey in Willard. She married Luther Moomaw, Jr on September 22, 1944 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and together they raised three children.
Darlene graduated from Willard High School. After high school she worked at the Shelby Depot. Darlene went on to serve as the business office manager for the Willard Area Hospital for 26 years. She and her husband, Luther, enjoyed spending their winters in Tucson, Arizona, having made the cross-country journey over 25 times. During their time in Arizona, Darlene enjoyed golfing and being a part of the hiking club.
Darlene is survived by her husband: Luther Moomaw, Jr; children: Jon (Sally) Moomaw of Canton, Ohio; Becky (Jeff) Davis of Sharonville, Ohio; Barbara (Fred) Graham of Willard, Ohio; her three granddaughters: Emily Davis; Katie (Andrew Healy) Graham; Laura (Ben) Meltzer; and one great-granddaughter: Aria Meltzer.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10AM until the time of her funeral service at 12 NOON at Hanneman Funeral Home, 323 S. Myrtle Ave, Willard, Ohio 44890. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, New Haven.
Published in Willard Times Junction on Nov. 7, 2019