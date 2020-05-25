Darren Dale Blanton, 52 of Bowling Green died May 11, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 15, 1968 to the late Arnold and Helen Blanton in Bellevue, OH. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in December 2019 Gary Blanton. Darren attended Willard High School and enjoyed all different types of sports, cards and horse racing. He never knew a stranger and he was a friend to all.
Darren is survived by his children: Vanessa Wenninger, Willard, OH; Kayla Blanton, Shelby, OH and Robert Dillman, Shelby, OH; his grandchildren: Kimberlyn of Willard, Oh; Jaylynn, Shelby, Oh and Paisley, Shelby, Oh. Other survivors include his sister and brothers: Ronda, Kenny and Bob as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws.
The family has chosen cremation with burial alongside his parents in Cumberland Garden Cemetery, Corbin, Ky at a later date. Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, Ky) has been entrusted with arrangements.
You may view the obituary and offer your condolences online at www.conefuneralhome.com
Published in Willard Times Junction on May 25, 2020.