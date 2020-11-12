David B. Dallas, age 91, of Norwalk, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Fisher-Titus Hospital in Norwalk, OH. He was born August 6, 1929 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Raymond and Maxine Harriet (Byer) Dallas. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and cutting wood. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly.
He is survived by 3 children, Leona Irene Dallas (Chris) Houchens of Guilford, IN, Michael Allen (Heidi) Dallas of Middletown, OH and Cheryl Ann Dallas Brought of Norwalk, OH and 7 grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley) Houchens, Crystal (Jon) Friedl, Isaac (Stacey) Houchens, John (Rose) Houchens, Cody Brought, Mike Dallas Jr. and Gabriel Dallas. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Ann (Dellinger) Dallas; parents, Raymond and Maxine Dallas and 3 aunts.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM at the Secor Funeral Home in Willard, Ohio, and where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Kevin Seager officiating. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.