David Bidwell Harrod, M.D – beloved husband, father, brother, friend, surgeon, physician, carpenter, comedian, photographer, solar water heating engineer, and human Zamboni. If you met him, he was probably trying to help you or save your life. He would like to ask you what's the difference between a duck, and assure you that he means what you know. He died at home in Billings, Montana on March 29, 2020 after a brief illness. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him.
Dave was born in New London, Ohio, on August 2nd, 1931, the son of Ken and Martha Harrod. He attended New London High School, received a B.S. from Miami University (1953) and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School (1957). He was a Captain in the Army Medical Corps stationed in Germany from 1958-1962. After leaving the army he settled with his family in Buffalo, NY. He was one of the founders of the High-Park Medical Group in 1971.
We will remember Dave with great love for his compassion and caring, his generosity, intelligence, curiosity, fairness, and humor. He cared deeply for and took care of his family, the people around him, his patients, and the world. Starting in the 1970s, he was devoted to saving the planet by conserving energy. Throughout his life he was a consummate tinkerer, builder, and gardener and was always renovating and improving the houses he lived in.
Dave is survived by his wife, Susanne Watson; his four children with his late wife Emma Catherine and their families: David Harrod, Kathy Lehman, and Nina Harrod; Eric Harrod; Mary Ellen Harrod, Ivan Ruhle, and Milo Ellicott; Richard Harrod, Juliette Cook and Caspar Harrod; and his sister, Nancy Harrod.
Published in New London Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020