David R. Carey age 72, died Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio.
Born February 2, 1947, in Rowan County, Kentucky to Ray and Flossie (Jewell) Carey, he had later moved to Shelby, where he attended Plymouth Schools. David served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1969. He spent many years working at Copperweld and was a member of the Plymouth Silver King Association. David had attended the Shelby Church of God on London west rd, and occasionally the Tiro Baptist church with his mother. In his free time he enjoyed restoring cars, gardening, working beside his dad in the garage as a mechanic, and old tractors. Above all David was kind hearted and a faithful son to his mother and father.
He is survived by his siblings, Ronald Carey of Shelby, Daniel Carey of Shelby, Allen Carey of Morrow County, Mark (Rhonda) Carey of Mansfield, Janet Jones of Mansfield, Carla Clawson of Shelby, Annette (Keith) Smith-Tayner of Fredonia, AZ, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Dora Carey, and brother-in-law Keith Clawson.
Private family services will be held at a later date and Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions my be made to the Ohio Veterans Home Resident Activity Fund at 3416 Columbus Ave. Sandusky, OH 44870 or Stein Hospice at 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870
Published in Shelby Daily Globe from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019